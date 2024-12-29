



The Quirónsalud Valencia and Torrevieja hospitals have once again confirmed their positions as leading private healthcare centres in the Valencian Community. Both institutions are the only private hospitals included in the Top 5 of the regional ranking, according to the Hospital Excellence Index (IEH) 2024.

In this year’s results, Quirónsalud Valencia climbed to third place, improving its previous position, while Quirónsalud Torrevieja retained its place in fifth. These achievements underscore their commitment to excellence, innovation, and patient-centred care in the region.

Now in its 19th year of publication, the Hospital Excellence Index is dedicated to recognising hospitals that exemplify quality, innovation, and contributions to social well-being, reinforcing healthcare as a cornerstone of the Welfare State.

The IEH evaluates public and private hospitals in Spain based on critical parameters such as quality of care, hospital services, patient satisfaction, innovative capacity, personalized care, and resource efficiency. The ranking serves as a benchmark for assessing the excellence of healthcare institutions without bias toward their ownership, offering a holistic view of the healthcare system’s strengths.

Year after year, the IEH highlights the role of highly skilled professionals, including some of Europe’s most renowned doctors and specialists, as well as the significant investments in infrastructure and advanced technology that drive innovation in healthcare.

This year’s rankings were taken from 2,250 surveys conducted among healthcare professionals across Spain. The findings reflect a focus on maintaining a sustainable, high-quality universal health system that prioritizes patient well-being and operational efficiency.

The inclusion of Quirónsalud Valencia and Torrevieja in the Top 5 reaffirms their dedication to providing outstanding healthcare services, cementing their status as key players in the Valencian Community’s healthcare landscape.