Christmas visit to the Orihuela Care Home for the Elderly





The Mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, this morning visited the Orihuela Residence for the Elderly, together with the Councillor for Festivities, Rocío Ortuño, the Councillor for Health, Irene Celdrán, and the Councillor for Social Welfare, Agustina Rodríguez. The party was welcomed byy the director of the centre, Carmen Sánchez, along with the centre’s workers.

This visit is one of the Christmas traditions undertaken by the mayor, who said that ‘it is very important that this custom is not lost because visits such as these take them out of the routine and reminds them of the special dates and that there are people who remember them.

Carmen Sánchez, director of the Residencia de la Tercera Edad, stressed that ‘it is a tradition on the part of the Town Hall to give gifts to our 96 Orihuela residents who stay here all year round, and to make this day a more special day within Christmas’.

The music was provided by the Orcelis Music Band.