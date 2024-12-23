



Orihuela Council has revealed the results of this year’s participatory budget vote, where the public chose priority projects for municipal improvement. Voter participation was a meagre 2.24% of the total 66,891 eligible voters, with 1,497 casting their votes online.

Voter Profile:

Age Groups: The 36-50 age group had the highest participation with 538 votes, followed by the 51-65 age group with 334 votes.

Gender: Women slightly outnumbered men with 780 votes to 717.

Top Voted Projects:

San Bartolomé Sports Facilities Improvement: 352 votes.

La Campaneta Improvements: 324 votes.

Drains, Pavements, and Lighting in San Bartolomé: 224 votes.

Other Notable Proposals:

La Murada Public School Courtyards Refurbishment: 161 votes.

Church and Square Area Redevelopment in Hurchillo: 158 votes.

Camino Tell in San Bartolomé: 93 votes.

Old Bullring Multipurpose Area Use: 66 votes.

Ocarasa Neighborhood Adaptation: 60 votes.

District Highlights:

District 1: Tie between barbecue area improvements in San Isidro and Las Espeñetas Park arrangement (43 votes each).

District 2: Creation of a children’s park in Montepinar (54 votes).

District 3: Use of the old bullring multipurpose area (66 votes).

District 4: Adaptation of La Ocarasa surroundings (60 votes).

District 5: La Murada public school courtyards improvement (161 votes).

District 6: Acquisition of “El Cabezo” green area in La Aparecida (32 votes).

District 7: Desamparados cantina adaptation (23 votes).

District 8: Improvement of Hurchillo church and square surroundings (158 votes).

District 9: Improvement of San Bartolomé sports facilities (352 votes).

In the two coastal districts, participation was very low. There, the main associations complained that the allocation of funding per capita allocated to each coastal citizen is noticeably far less than that received by their neighbours in the town centre and the outlying areas.

In district ten, the proposal for the creation of a youth park in front of the IES Playa Flamenca was the winner, with 15 votes. This project includes calisthenics elements, healthy games, ping-pong tables, shaded areas and benches designed to prevent vandalism, as well as a kiosk with a terrace and toilets.

In district eleven, also with 15 votes, the proposal for the development of parks for canine use with agility facilities won. The residents proposed the Antonio Tárraga park in Campoamor as the location.