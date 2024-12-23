



The Orihuela Council has announced plans to regulate the use and rental of electric scooters along the Orihuela Costa to curb the growing chaos caused by these vehicles. Reckless and inexperienced riders, along with scooters abandoned in hazardous locations, have become a significant nuisance and safety concern. In response, the council has issued a tender for companies seeking to operate under a structured concession system.

Sustainable Mobility Goals

The new measures aim to promote sustainable and efficient mobility while addressing public safety and order. The tender outlines a four-year, non-renewable concession for managing up to 1,200 personal mobility vehicles (PMVs). The successful bidder will oversee operations, including the deployment, maintenance, and management of the scooters, as well as creating a mobile app to streamline the rental process for users.

Parking and Fleet Management

The plan includes designated parking for the scooters at 120 specific locations throughout coastal developments. Each parking spot will be approximately 4.5 x 2.2 meters, adjusted as necessary based on available space and demand. These areas will be situated to avoid obstructing pedestrian pathways, building access, and street furniture.

Initially, 750 scooters will be deployed, with the number adjusted according to seasonal demand. During the low season (January, February, March, November, and December), only 300 scooters will be available. Mid-season (April, May, and October) will see 450 scooters in operation, while the high season will require a minimum of 750 scooters.

Operators must ensure that scooters are parked correctly at designated spots and reposition any improperly parked units promptly. The fleet will consist of 80% new scooters, with the remaining 20% no older than three years. Additionally, a 5% reserve of the fleet must be maintained to address emergencies or increased demand.

Economic and Operational Requirements

The concession requires the operator to pay a minimum annual fee of €34,366.87 for the use of public land, calculated per scooter per month based on seasonal requirements. Any additional scooters deployed will incur proportionate fees. Companies are also responsible for municipal taxes beyond the concession fee.

Maintenance and recharging, strictly conducted at night, are mandatory, and the operator must ensure the scooters do not obstruct pedestrian pathways or public spaces.

History of Scooter Chaos

Unregulated scooter rentals have caused significant issues in Orihuela Costa, with multiple companies operating simultaneously and some lacking proper documentation. Last summer, local police confiscated approximately 100 scooters from a company that failed to meet administrative requirements. These scooters were stored at the La Zenia Emergency Centre until the company resolved the issue.

In Orihuela city, where most areas are walkable, a brief test of scooter rentals during the last administration faced criticism. Scooters abandoned on pavements or dumped into the river highlighted the challenges of unregulated operations, with viral images sparking public debate.

Moving Forward

Companies interested in securing the concession have until January 7 to submit proposals, which will be evaluated based on fee increases and service improvements. The council’s initiative seeks to create a sustainable and orderly scooter rental system that benefits residents and visitors while reducing disruptions and hazards.

