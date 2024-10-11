Zenia Boulevard will be transforms into a horror scenario this Halloween





The Alicante shopping center will activate the “Casita del Terror”, a “creepy” storytelling and a costume contest.

Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center, managed by Nhood and owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment Management, is to be transformed into the epicenter of terror this October with a series of exciting activities for the whole family.

On Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27, the brave can explore the “Casita del Terror” from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., accompanied by a spooky storytelling experience on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m.

The celebration continues on October 31 with a “Costume Contest” at 6:00 p.m., where participants will be able to show off their most creative and terrifying outfits. In addition, from October 31 to November 3, all customers will be able to participate in the “Escape City Box”, an Urban Escape Room that will be played through the streets of Zenia Boulevard as a first-person movie.

In November the celebration does not stop, counting on November 2 with a Meet & Greet with Zumbo and Peludo at 18:00 hours.

Chjildren will also be able to enjoy creative workshops throughout the month. On Sunday, October 20, at 5:30 pm, they can participate in the workshop “Make your own clay monster”, on Sunday, October 27 at 6:00 pm, in the workshop “Paint your pumpkin” and on Friday, November 1, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, in the workshop “Make your own Mexican Halloween mask”.

