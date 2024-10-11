Council spending 50,000 euros of public money on Orihuela Cathedral organ





The Orihuela City Council is granting a subsidy from public funds to the Cathedral Chapter worth 50,000 euros for the renovation of it’s 18th century organ. The musical instrument, designed by Nicolás Salanova and Martín Userralde is currently barely functioning at 10% of its full potential.

In June of last year, the work of recovering this valuable instrument began with its dismantling. It was not until June of this year that the many of the pipes were refurbished, shiny and as good as new after passing through the expert hands of the French restorer Fredéric Desmottes.

The organ is now entering the final phase of its work with the dean, José Antonio Gea, hoping to have the instrument ready to play in time for the upcoming Holy Week

The 50,000 euros from the City Council represents one of the largest contributions, together with that from the Generalitat. The previous Council allocated 90,000 euros. So far, dozens of local companies and hundreds of individuals have also made donations following the campaign sponsored by the Bishopric, ‘Sponsor a pipe’.

The project is costing 390,000 euros. In July, according to Gea, there was still 125,000 euros to be raised, which, with the municipal contribution, will be significantly reduced. In the event that, at the end of the campaign, all the money has not been raised, the Diocese will request a loan. The municipal contribution was included in the Budget, but it is not the only one that will benefit the Church. The accounts of the City Council also include 200,000 euros for the restoration of the Communion