Parades and music to celebrate Hispanic Day in Orihuela Costa





On October 12, Columbus Day, in recognising the rich multiculturalism of Orihuela Costa, where more than 100 different nationalities coexist, the Councillor for the Coast has organised a commemorative event to promote the integration and interrelation of the various cultures residing in the area.

In collaboration with the orchestra “Quodlibet,” a parade and musical recital will take place, designed to connect the different nationalities and celebrate the diversity that defines Orihuela Costa.

The parade will begin in Calle Jade Street, by La Zenia Boulevard shopping center, and will travel through the streets Salvador Dalí, Nicolás de Bussi and Pablo Picasso, ending at the Orihuela Costa Town Hall, located in Plaza del Oriol.

The musical recital will be held at the end of the parade, at the Town Hall.

The councillor of Costa, Manuel Mestre, has highlighted the objective of the Department to create experiences for residents of the area and share the national culture among all nationalities that live here.