Installation of Christmas lights underway in Torrevieja





Cranes have begun to install the framework of light bulbs that will finish off the cornices of the main façade of the temple of La Purísima

Torrevieja is on its way to winning the prize for becoming the earliest city in the province to get to work on the installation of it’s Christmas lights. The cranes have already made an appearance in the Plaza de la Constitución and are currently placing the light garlands that usually decorate the main façade of the Temple of the Immaculate in December.

The Nativity of Christ coexists in the Torrevieja festive calendar with the patron saint festivities dedicated to the Immaculate Conception, hence the lighting of the lights always comes a little earlier. Last year, the lighting party took place on the same day, 1 December.

The Councillor for Public Lighting, Concha Sala, said on Thursday that the most important details of the installation of the festive lighting, which was awarded in a new macro-contract for all the lights for the festivities that was awarded to Iluminaciones Granja SL. The cost of the investment included in the current contract is 387,467 euros, plus VAT. A figure that reduced the initial figure of the contract tender by more than 60,000 euros.

In total, the entire Christmas lighting display will consist of 534 lights, including arches and elements on lampposts with Christmas motifs using LED technology. The lighting will thus reach around 70 streets, squares, avenues and residential areas throughout the municipality of Torrevieja.

This year, just like last, a 20-metre-high Christmas tree with LED technology will be installed on the Juan Aparicio promenade. The inside of this tree will be open to visitors. Three other 15-metre-high trees will also be erected, each in the Plaza de Encarnación Puchol (La Mata), Plaza de Oriente (along with a star on the façade of the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús parish church), and at the entrance to the ‘Tavi y Carmona’ Sports Palace.

An ornamental ball will also be installed in Plaza Miguel Hernández, next to the Municipal Theatre. In addition, on Calle Ramón Gallud, lights with ‘Twinkly’ technology will be installed for the first time, capable of displaying colour games and coordinated animations that have been specially customized for the city’s main commercial artery.

Other main streets to be illuminated will be the central pedestrian streets, Calle Concepción and its cross streets, Calle Fotógrafos Darblade and Calle Canónigo Torres. All of them will have a special design with more than 450,000 micro LED bulbs, placed vertically, giving a special Christmas atmosphere to this area, one of the busiest during holidays, both by Torrevieja residents and visitors who come to admire the lighting installation.

In addition to the 150,000 warm white micro LED bulbs that will decorate the temple of the Immaculate Conception and the large star on the Sacred Heart, after a few years of absence, the façade of the church of Our Lady of the Rosary, patron saint of La Mata, will be illuminated again.

The tree at the entrance to the fishing port in front of the Torrevieja Casino will also be decorated, being 20 metres high, using micro LED bulbs and warm LED flash.

Another new feature of the 2024/2025 Christmas ornamental project is the renewal of all the lighting material and elements owned by the City Council, which will be installed on Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas.

The lighting will also reach places outside the city centre such as the La Siesta, Torreta Florida, Los Balcones and Aguas Nuevas developments, installing around 1,000 metres of LED light strips and at least one Merry Christmas sign in each of the developments.