Mazón’s popularity rises with projection showing gain of 4 seats





The Valencian PP has strengthened its electoral position in the Comunitat with the latest opinion poll predicting that the Partido Popular, led by Carlos Mazón, would increase it’s number of seats in Les Corts to 44, an increase of 4, although this is still 6 seats short of an overall majority

The poll seems to confirm the strategy of a strong opposition to the Government of Pedro Sánchez, together with the lack of response to the demands of the Comunitat.

In second position, according to the survey, would be for Diana Morant’s PSPV with a gain of 1 seat although 20% of PSPV voters say they do not know whether they prefer Puig’s or Mazón’s Consell.

The poll predicts a loss of 1 seat by Vox and 4 by Compromis.