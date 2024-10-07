400,000 euros eliminate Torrevieja’s old underground containers





The Torrevieja Government Board is presenting a fourth amendment to the municipal budget, to the Plenary for initial approval. Eduardo Dolón needs to generate new funds to guarantee the financing of some major projects. In total, this amounts to 14,559,871 euros.

Among the projects that will receive a financial injection are the remodelling of the Ciudad Deportiva paddle tennis courts (1,190,499 euros), the works to recover the Muelle Mínguez dock and remodel its port surroundings (2,920,400 euros) and the completion of the Pabellón Blanco (424,731 euros).

Beyond the projects listed above, the largest amount will be taken up by the repayment of loans (7,717,708 euros). According to the Councillor for Finance, Domingo Paredes, these are debts contracted by the Council in 2023. This doesn’t include anything toward payment of the 19 million loan that the government team contracted with Banco Sabadell at the beginning of this year.

There is also the investment in the removal of the old underground containers. The project has already been drawn up and was processed through a minor contract valued at 400,000 euros, in the August plenary session.

This project concerns the part of the underground containers that have not been replaced by more modern ones, particularly the thirty that Acciona was responsible for modernising in the most central streets.

There are still 106 underground container points with 164 unused dumpsters. Closed for years, they are unusable and unmaintained. In addition, they are unrecoverable since they use the obsolete double-hook technology in which the containers were lifted and emptied with a crane truck. Despite their poor state of preservation, some people still leave their garbage bags in front of them,