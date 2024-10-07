Housing groups organise a workshop on how to house squat in Alicante





Two organisations that claim everyone has the right to decent housing, as they fight against people who speculate, make undue profit and carry out unjust evictions, the Barri Carolines Union and the People affected by mortgages, PAH Vallekas, are in the process of organising a seminar on squatting in Alicante which they are calling ‘You can squat too!’ or ‘Okupa tu también!’

It is to be held on 19 October within the framework of the demonstration planned for that same day “for the right to housing, the defence of the territory against touristification”

Under the title ‘Squatter you too!’ the first presentation of the squatting day ‘For the right to housing’ that the Sindicat de Barri Carolines and the Platform for People Affected by Mortgages (PAH) Vallekas have organised in Alicante is announced.

This protest continues the line of the protest against mass tourism that last July 13th gathered 500 people in Alicante. On this occasion the march will leave from Avenida de la Estación at 7 pm.

These organisations invite people to take part in the presentation, which will be held in block II of flats on Calle Diputado Jose Luis Barceló, 6, starting at 11am. After the first presentation, ‘Squatter you too!’, there will be a meal followed by a banner workshop in the afternoon. The day will end with a demonstration.

Through a statement on their social networks, these two groups have explained that they demand “an end to speculation in housing.”

“The price of rentals in Alicante has reached exorbitant levels, which is driving many people out of their homes. Meanwhile, the phenomenon of touristification continues to aggravate the situation. In recent months, the average price of a rental in the city has exceeded 1,100 euros per month, a figure completely unreachable for many working families!”, they stated in a post on Instagram.