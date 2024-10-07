A Studio Thirty-two ‘Broadway Christmas’





Studio thirty-two have, for over ten years, continued to evolve and show that a diversity of people and productions can fill our theatres with spectacular shows. This dedicated group is well supported by our nearest communities and in return we give generously to local charities. It’s a win/win situation in which over 44,000 euros have been donated.

Throughout these years, depending on the nature of the work, it has involved a large cast, with huge costume demands. Fiddler on the Roof had as many as forty members dancing and singing, bouncing out, joyful and sometimes sad songs which still resonate sadly, with the same displacement of people in the world today.

South Pacific, Hello Dolly and Oklahoma gave the costume makers mountains of work too. We have to give that dedicated team of seamstresses a huge thank you. That of course is just one side of the double unit which supplies and builds the sets and maintains and improves the sound and visuals which are constantly improving to be at the forefront of our technical age.

The changing of the guard, cast and directors ebb and flow in a sometimes-seamless way, it´s the joy of human resources. It is the brilliance and talent which they bring, whose credentials are usually from the top of our entertainment industry in the UK, which raises our shows to remarkable standards.

Also amongst these people were students and people like me, just willing to help out and clear the stage and move some boxes. Yet ten years of coercion and training developed me into a regular cast member.

Some of the students have excelled and gone on to professional careers, including an opera singer and one that went on be to runner up in the Germany’s got talent competition, to mention just two.

Studio 32 proudly operates a safe environment and a platform for all of these wonderful stars to be.

Tickets 12 euros from: www.studiothirtytwo.org. Phone 679 062 272

In person from: Post room, Benijófar – Cards and More, La Marina – The card Place, Benijófar – La Bodega supermarket San Louis – Con Amor, Quesada – Bobs Bar ,La Marina – The Post Room, Doña Pepa