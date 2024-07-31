



Representatives of Orihuela Costa Districts X and XI met on Tuesday where updates were provided on outstanding projects by the councillors responsible. The Councillor for Urbanism, Matías Ruiz Peñalver, was the first to report on a number of outstanding works, including the third junior school on the coast.

He said that the contract will soon be awarded for the temporary school to be built in Los Dolses. Work will then begin straight away, with the school due to be completed at the beginning of 2025.

The Councillor for Education and Commerce, Vicente Pina, confirmed this to be the case. He said that it will have two floors, although the second floor will not be accessible. He added that the teaching staff is already available from the Conselleria de Educación de la Generalitat.

With regard to the new school planned for construction, he said that there are two alternative sites that have now been presented to the Generalitat. He believes that in three school years the school will be operational.

Councillor Ruiz reported on the widening of the pedestrian bridge over the AP7 (Lomas de Cabo Roig). He stated that the pedestrian footbridge project has already been approved by the Demarcation of State Roads, so the whole process can now begin, although the tender document is still to be drawn up and finally approved.

At the Ramón de Campoamor Civic Centre, the works have been budgeted for and will start soon, while the expropriation (compulsory purchase) of the Aguamarina seafront promenade as it passes through the Bellavista I urbanisation, is currently with the Provincial Expropriation Board to determine a fair price. The resolution is expected to be quick with the budget already set aside to undertake the opening process.

Manuel Mestre, the Councillor for Orihuela Costa, concluded the meeting by reporting that there is still no date for the start of the repairs to the railings of the promenade from Cala Mosca to Cala Capitán, including the esplanade of Playa Flamenca.