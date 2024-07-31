



Hundreds of residents took part in a demonstration on Tuesday toward the proposed bio waste plant that is being planned for the municipality. They demand that the Council revokes the transfer of land to the Consortium

A demonstration with few precedents in the municipality, comparable to those of segregation or those that demanded new schools, which sent a clear message to the government team, surprised by the neighbourhood discomfort caused by its decision to offer a plot of land to the Sustainable Baja Consortium of waste management on which they will host the plant.

Tuesday’s demonstration, was a demonstration of force relevant for a municipality of only five thousand inhabitants, with a neighbourhood platform against the plant that has taken just two weeks to be organised, such is the strength of opposition.

It seems as though the mayor had been negotiating this move with the Consortium for months, but he failed to inform the residents. The chosen site, a plot of 3,500 square metres, is close to a number of businesses including a hotel, two evangelical churches, furniture shops and many other public services.

On Tuesday the convenors remembered with nostalgia the achievement of the segregation from Almoradí, 34 years earlier, and warned that they will not allow the Council to override the will of the people, although the cession of land will be difficult to reverse.

So what is a biowaste plant?

A biowaste plant is a facility that provides oxygen-free conditions where anaerobic digestion can occur. Simply put, it’s an artificial system where you can turn waste into sustainable energy and fertilizers, with positive effects on the environment.