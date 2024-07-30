



Sueña Torrevieja warns that the invention of the framework agreements and the negligence of the PP government team will cause a new delay in the start of the works of the Levante Dam due to the lack of management of the works.

Sueña Torrevieja requested access to the file of the management of the works of the Levante dam, finding the hidden reports that demonstrate the negligence of the government team of the PP.

The PP government has not detected that the successful bidder had already been awarded two contracts and that a third would breach the law and paralyze the procedure.

Pablo Samper, spokesman for Sueña Torrevieja, explains that “the only company invited to the procedure had been awarded by agreement of the Governing Board of September 15, 2023 the contract for the management of the works of the sports pavilion of La Mata, and had also been awarded the contract for the drafting of the rehabilitation project of the La Plasa building.

Sueña Torrevieja has been able to verify on the Contracting Platform that the Governing Board of May 3, 2024, has awarded the same company the contract for the drafting of the project for the completion of the Levante Dam.

The first negligence of the government team was to initiate in November 2022 a management of such an important work, whose tender price is 235,105 euro, and which affects a work tendered for more than 8.4 million euro, through the invention of the Framework Agreement with only 2 selected companies, according to Samper “ignoring the observations of two national authorised, the director of the legal advice and the general auditor in their respective reports”.

The second negligence was to continue with the procedure after approving in July 2023 to terminate the contract with the company Vielca Ingenieros SL, which was not invited to the procedure.

The third negligence was to invite the only company left in the procedure on December 6, 2023.

The fourth negligence has been the paralysis of the file for more than 7 months, from December 22, 2024, the date on which the committee of experts assessed the objective criteria, to date.

The fifth negligence has been not to include in the file a report warning that the company had, as of May 3, 2024, three contracts awarded and in execution.

The sixth negligence has been not to leave the file void on May 3, 2024, and to initiate a new file as a matter of urgency, through an open procedure.

Pablo Samper concludes by stating that “the real reality is that the Torrevieja City Council when it awards the comprehensive repair works of the Levante Dam, it will not be able to start them because it does not have a construction manager”.