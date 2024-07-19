



TV station À Punt will broadcast live the final of the 70th International Habanera and Polyphony Choral Contest of Torrevieja, which will be held on Saturday 27 July at 22:30. In addition, the regional television station will provide special coverage of the remainder of the competition via television, radio and web.

The agreement was signed last week by the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, and the general director of the public broadcaster, Alfred Costa.

The event will take place in the Municipal Theatre from 21st to 27th July, in which more than 800 choristers from Europe, America and Asia will participate.

The climax on Saturday, 27 July, at which the winners of this 70th edition will be announced, and at which 50,000 euros in prizemoney will be awarded, will be broadcast live.