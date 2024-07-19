



The victim, aged 91, did not realise what was happening until he started receiving notifications that the account was empty.

The Civil Guard has arrested a woman who is accused of defrauding more than 50,000 euros from the bank account of a 91-year-old British man that she was caring for. The victim became suspicious when he received notifications of non-payments, when she should have had sufficient money in his bank to cover expenses.

After the victim realised that over 53,000 euro of his savings had been withdrawn from his bank account, having to ask his son for money to cover daily expenses, he contacted the Civil Guard.

Officers at the Almoradí Main Post immediately began an investigation where they found a large number of unusual payments and bank withdrawals. As the investigation progressed, the agents focused their attention on the elderly man’s caregiver, who for a year and a half went to the victim’s home in Rojales, to help him with personal hygiene and household chores.

They found that, during that time, the alleged perpetrator had been using the victim’s card for over 18 months in all kinds of shops, leisure establishments and gambling halls, taking advantage of the age and situation of the victim, aged 91, originally from the United Kingdom, who resides permanently in Spain.

The suspect was finally arrested in the town of Formentera del Segura, when she was trying to sell a property that she owned.

The woman is 64 years old, of Spanish nationality, with a criminal record. She has been placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction number 4 of Torrevieja, which has ordered her release on bail until a final sentence is handed down.