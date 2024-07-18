



The Department of Health of Orihuela has completed the installation and commissioning of the digital radiology rooms with double detector and column-to-floor X-ray tube.

These digital radiology equipment replace those of conventional analogue radiology, which improves the resolution, quality, speed and efficiency of obtaining radiological images. It also makes it easier for the images to be available earlier for professionals and for patients to receive less radiation.

In this way, four new teams have been installed: 1 in the Vega Baja Hospital, 1 in the Almoradí Health Centre and 2 in the Orihuela Specialty Centre, with a total investment of close to of 900,000 euro.

In addition, in all these locations actions have been carried out to adapt them through the necessary works to improve the conditions of the rooms and the comfort of both patients and professionals.

Thus, each of the rooms has been conditioned: the floor and vertical walls have been replaced; the ceilings have been renewed, as well as the lighting, air conditioning and carpentry installations. The space occupied by professionals to do their work has also been expanded.

Finally, a digital remote control has also been acquired located at the Vega Baja hospital, in which more than 240,000 euro have been invested, both in the equipment and in the conditioning of the room. Among other actions, the electrical panel and its service connection have been replaced.