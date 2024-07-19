



The UK Prime Minister, Sir Kier Starmer, welcomed Pedro Sánchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, to Oxfordshire on Wednesday afternoon.

The Prime Minister set out his plan to reset the United Kingdom’s position on the international stage and said he hoped the change in approach would forge the way for an agreement on Gibraltar that worked for all parties.

The leaders also discussed the generational challenges facing Europe, including Russian disinformation, the climate crisis and illegal migration.

The Prime Minister said he hoped the UK and Spain could work even closer together to tackle such issues in the coming months.

Following the meeting, Pedro Sanchez wrote on X, “It has been a pleasure to reaffirm the close relations of friendship that unite our countries. The United Kingdom is a preferred partner, friend and ally for Spain. The drive of two progressive executives will bring greater prosperity for our people. The deep ties we share are an example of what the new relationship between the United Kingdom and the EU can become.”