



Over three decades of success, numerous accomplishments and an overwhelming majority for the socialist government are not always enough. Not even in Los Montesinos. That is what a group of residents and businessmen from the municipality believe, who have organised themselves to create an opposition group who are against the project to build a bio-waste treatment plant – food and pruning waste – to be located on a municipal plot on Calle Bigastro in the Levante II industrial estate.

The free transfer of the land was approved in an urgently called Plenary council meeting by an absolute majority, with the PP voting against and the abstention of the IU councillor, which very few people in the town were aware of, despite the fact that the agreement between the Town Hall and the Vega Baja Sostenible Consortium had been “agreed” for months, without being made public.

José Manuel Sánchez Gea, one of the members of the platform, has said that a petition will be collected and a demonstration will be called. He has also indicated that the surrounding residential areas such as La Herrada and Ciudad Quesada should be aware of the municipal and Consortium’s plans to build the plant.

It now seems, however, that Mayor Butrón, with the fundamental decision already made, after seeing the reaction of some residents, is now considering an informative meeting.