



It is time to sing the Salve marinera. Over the next few days, starting on Saturday, the Fishermen’s Guild will once again be the organisers of the festivities in Torrevieja to commemorate the patron saint of sailors and fishermen, the Virgen del Carmen.

The traditional seafaring celebrations around the Virgen del Carmen will begin this Saturday with mass and a floral offering. Once again, there will be the cucaña in the port, the paella competition in La Lonja, as well as the emotional tribute in front of the monument to the Man of the Sea and, of course, the maritime procession.

Saturday July 13th

• 12.00 pm. CHILDREN’S ENTERTAINMENT SHOW (Fish Market).

• 2:00 p.m. LUNCH FOR THE CHILDREN OF ALPE AND APANNE.

• 20.00 hours. MASS AND FLORAL OFFERING. (Parish of the Sacred Heart). SOLEMN MASS officiated by the parish priest Aurelio Ferrándiz García, in suffrage of all deceased fishermen, sung by the José Hódar Choral Mass, directed by Miguel Guerrero. Immediately after, the traditional FLORAL OFFERING will take place, accompanied by the Torrevieja Musical Union, from Zoa Street to Juan Aparicio Promenade, ending at the monument to the Man of the Sea, where the SALVE MARINERA will be performed by the José Hódar Choral Mass.

Sunday, July 14th

• 12.00 pm. PAELLA COMPETITION, Livened up by a charanga, with trophies for the first three winners. Organised by the Fishermen’s Guild. All fishermen are invited. (Fishermen’s Market).

Tuesday, July 16

• 8.00 am. DIANA ACCOMPANIED BY A CHARANGA. Following the usual route, from the fishermen’s market to the fishermen’s quarter.

Subscribe and enjoy a limitless experience. Get the news that matters, stay up to date with the latest developments and dive deeper into current affairs. Enjoy unlimited access to our sections from any device. + information

• 11.30 hours. TRADITIONAL MARITIME CUCAÑA. First prize Francisco Mercader “El pollo”.

• 19.00 hours. CELEBRATION OF THE EUCHARIST. Officiated by José Antonio Gea and sung by the José Hódar Choral Mass. (Church of the Immaculate Conception).

• 20.00 hours. MARITIME PROCESSION OF THE VIRGIN OF CARMEN. At the end of the maritime procession, a fireworks display will be launched and the SALVE MARINERA will be sung by the José Hódar Choral Mass and the Torrevejense Musical Union.