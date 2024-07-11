



The stage is set under the big top for the Cirque du Soleil summer season, specifically on the Playa San Juan beach in Alicante, where “Alegría – Bajo Una Nueva Luz”, its most iconic production, will open on July 16.

The Big Top, with a height of 19 metres, a diameter of 51, and taking up 4,500 square metres of asphalt has a capacity for 2,600 people.

Alegría – Bajo Una Nueva Luz is reinvented so that a new generation falls in love with this show and that its long-time fans continue to love it as much as they did on the first day.

The show is on in Alicante starting July 16 and until September 1, it will then visit Seville (starting September 28) and Madrid (starting December 4).