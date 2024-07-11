Torrevieja Council has announced a programme of environmental education and awareness activities on its beaches during the summer of 2024, which got underway last Wednesday. The project promotes good environmental practices and the conservation of marine heritage, highlighting the importance of the Mediterranean Sea and the Torrevieja coastline.
Thanks to this initiative, Torrevieja has received a Special Mention for Environmental Education 2024 from Bandera Azul, recognizing its efforts in promoting sustainable practices and ecological education in the community.
The programme includes 9 educational days on beaches including La Mata, Cabo Cervera, Los Locos, El Cura, the natural pools on the Juan Aparicio promenade, Los Náufragos and Cala Piteras. The activities, which take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., aim to encourage respectful and sustainable behaviour among beach users.
The workshops highlight the consequences of climate change, the role of the Posidonia meadow as a CO2 sink, and the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling waste. The workshops follow the guidelines of the ADEAC/FEE in the Blue Flag program.
The calendar of activities includes:
10/07/2024: La Mata Beach – Center
17/07/2024: La Mata Beach – South
24/07/2024: Cabo Cervera Beach
31/07/2024: Los Locos Beach
07/08/2024: El Cura Beach
14/08/2024: Espigones Beach Paseo Juan Aparicio
21/08/2024: Los Náufragos Beach
28/08/2024: Cala Piteras Beach
Activities
09:00 hours: Reception of participants and start of the day
09:30-11:00 hours: Workshop 1: The Kentish Plover: the most common beach bird
11:00-12:00 hours: Games and environmental information
12:00-13:00 hours: Workshop 2: Dune and coastal vegetation
13:00-14:00 hours: Workshop 3: Waste and good practices
With these activities, Torrevieja reaffirms its commitment to environmental education and sustainability, inviting members of the public to participate in the conservation of its marine ecosystems.