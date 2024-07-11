



Torrevieja Council has announced a programme of environmental education and awareness activities on its beaches during the summer of 2024, which got underway last Wednesday. The project promotes good environmental practices and the conservation of marine heritage, highlighting the importance of the Mediterranean Sea and the Torrevieja coastline.

Thanks to this initiative, Torrevieja has received a Special Mention for Environmental Education 2024 from Bandera Azul, recognizing its efforts in promoting sustainable practices and ecological education in the community.

The programme includes 9 educational days on beaches including La Mata, Cabo Cervera, Los Locos, El Cura, the natural pools on the Juan Aparicio promenade, Los Náufragos and Cala Piteras. The activities, which take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., aim to encourage respectful and sustainable behaviour among beach users.

The workshops highlight the consequences of climate change, the role of the Posidonia meadow as a CO2 sink, and the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling waste. The workshops follow the guidelines of the ADEAC/FEE in the Blue Flag program.

The calendar of activities includes:

10/07/2024: La Mata Beach – Center

17/07/2024: La Mata Beach – South

24/07/2024: Cabo Cervera Beach

31/07/2024: Los Locos Beach

07/08/2024: El Cura Beach

14/08/2024: Espigones Beach Paseo Juan Aparicio

21/08/2024: Los Náufragos Beach

28/08/2024: Cala Piteras Beach

Activities

09:00 hours: Reception of participants and start of the day

09:30-11:00 hours: Workshop 1: The Kentish Plover: the most common beach bird

11:00-12:00 hours: Games and environmental information

12:00-13:00 hours: Workshop 2: Dune and coastal vegetation

13:00-14:00 hours: Workshop 3: Waste and good practices

With these activities, Torrevieja reaffirms its commitment to environmental education and sustainability, inviting members of the public to participate in the conservation of its marine ecosystems.