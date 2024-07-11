



Valencia’s Hemisfèric is offering the musical planetarium ‘Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon’ in Fulldome 2D format, designed by the legendary British music band. Thanks to the latest technologies, the show combines images of the cosmos with the music of the album, considered one of the best in the history of rock.

‘Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon’ is a planetarium without narration in which music accompanies scenes of the Moon, space, the International Space Station and moving laser images, as well as other spectacular proposals. The public thus lives a sensory experience with the chords of mythical songs and their enveloping sound while travelling through the solar system projected on the concave screen of the Hemisfèric.

With this special screening, the Hemisfèric joins in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the album ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’, which was presented at the London Planetarium in March 1973.

This summer, at the Hemisfèric, you can also enjoy ‘Summer Nights’, which will be held until 5 September on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. These are live narrated sessions in which the public is told what appears on the screen, especially the most representative constellations of this time of year and the invisible lines that tell mythological stories.

In addition, on the first Sunday of the month at 12 noon, the live planetarium ‘Astromenuts’ is held, with which children are introduced to space science and discover the world around them through fun drawings, stories and animations. All of this is part of the special content dedicated to astronomy that the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències has programmed for this year.