



Damage to irrigation and changing rooms increases renovation cost of Nelson Mandela in Torrevieja

The start of the renovation work on the current home of SC Torrevieja has brought about unforeseen problems with the arrival of the contractors. This was stated by the councillor-secretary of the Governing Board, Federico Alarcón.

The company has requested a new health and safety study for the work, an exercise that, according to Alarcón. will not have any additional cost for the Council. What this could mean, however, is a possible overrun on completion.

Among the defects not previously noted during the drafting of the contract specifications, Alarcón listed three. He said that when removing the old artificial grass, the company carrying out the work stated that the gutters must be replaced. In addition, the pitch has deficiencies in it’s irrigation system, and as for the changing rooms, cracks have been noticed after removing the old tiles that covered the walls. The extra cost of all this is still not known.

Last April, the council award the contract to Pavasal, after it came in as the best valued tender among the company’s placing bids.

The offer from the company based in Vara de Quart (Valencia) was 886,587 euros, which represents a 10% reduction on the base budget, the maximum allowed by the processing of tenders through the preselected pool of companies.

The first phase of the project aims to make the most urgent change, that of the artificial grass. From then on, in a second phase, an almost complete renovation is planned. In this phase, all of the seats in the stands will be replaced, the roof, the perimeter fencing, as well as the installation of a new video scoreboard with a high-resolution screen. These additional works, costing 100k, are financed by the Provincial Council.

The football field is located next to Antonio Soria Park, it has a 3,000 square metre playing area and is suitable for playing 11-a-side football, 7-a-side football and rugby. It also has changing rooms, a medical room, storage and other multi-purpose facilities.

With a capacity for 2,000 spectators, it functions as a stadium and training ground for Torrevieja’s main team.