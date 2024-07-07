



Large plumes of thick, black smoke can be seen rising from the Piedranegra landfill site in Xixona. which originated around 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and for reasons that are still unknown.

The fire has generated a large column of black smoke that has alerted residents in the area. Firefighters, the Civil Guard and the Local Police are located on site.

The Alicante Fire consortium issued a brief statement explaining that the extinction of the fire could take quite a while due to both the climatic conditions and the gases that are being emitted by plastics in the landfill.

The mayor of Xixona, Isabel López, has shared on her Facebook profile the recommendations of the firefighters warning residents to keep all their windows closed as long as the fire remains active. She warns that people should close their windows, avoid going out on the streets and turn off the air conditioning. She reported that the flames are “contained,” but that, given the windy situation, it is necessary to take “all precautions.”

The wind has spread the smell of burnt solid waste to municipalities as far away as Ibi, which is 35 km from the landfill, however, at this stage the Civil Traffic Guard has not closed any roads due to the fire.