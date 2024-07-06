



The Mojácar Council Festivities Department has announced the competition to select the poster for the Saint Augustine Patron Saint Festivities, which will be held between the 24th and 28th of August. The deadline for taking part will be the 15th of July.

This new festivities poster competition invites all those interested to take part, with a maximum of three unpublished originals per participant. The theme of the poster must be based on any of the various representative aspects of the Mojácar Saint Augustine Patron Saint Festivities.

The organisation adds as a requirement that the works must be presented unsigned and sent in one go by email to the email address of the councillorship organising the competition.

The jury will be made up of members of the Mojácar Council Festivities Department, who will choose three finalist posters from among all the works submitted. The winner will then be decided by the votes received on Facebook, on the Mojácar Informa profile, and on Instagram, Mojacar Informando. The poster receiving the most votes will be the winner of the 2024 Saint Augustine Patron Saint Festivities poster competition.

The prize for the most voted-for poster will consist of a diploma and a dinner for two in a local restaurant. The conditions will be handed over along with the prize.