



This Friday 5th of July, the fair of Las Cuartillas, a district of Mojácar, begins, celebrating its ninth edition in 2024 after the revival of this tradition, lost for 70 years, thanks to the residents’ efforts.

The festivities in honour of its patron saint, Saint Anthony, will begin at night with the Conchi López Academy’s dance performance, with all those going along able to enjoy a show full of art. At 11pm the Grupo Sureste orchestra will liven up the dance until late.

On Saturday 7th of July at 1pm, the Midday Fair will begin, where you will be able to try the area’s typical dishes and a wide variety of tapas. At 2pm the traditional giant popular paella will be served, which will give the attendees energy for the “tardeo”, an activity that is becoming more popular every year at all festivities. To end the afternoon, you will be able to enjoy ice creams, cakes and churros typical of this popular open-air festival.

The little ones will also enjoy this festival with their families thanks to the children’s attractions at the venue. At 6pm Holy Mass will be celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, in the small chapel built by the residents to house the image of their Patron Saint.

Festivities Councillor, Pascual Artero, encourages everyone to take part: “It is a pleasure to invite all the residents of Mojácar and the nearby municipalities to join the 2024 Las Cuartillas Festivities. This celebration not only represents a revived tradition, but is also an opportunity for us all to share moments of joy and community. Every year, the Cuartillas fiestas are strengthened thanks to the effort and dedication of its residents, who have worked tirelessly to make this celebration a memorable event. Don’t miss it, we await you with open arms!”