



It was absolutely ‘Scorchio’ for our trip to Vistabella. What a great course in immaculate condition and well set up. A big thank you to the staff for looking after us so well.

A big thank you also to Emma behind the bar for taking care of us yet again and a special thank you to Julie for our food, lovely.

Now for the scores: Nearest the pin in two was Cheryl, Nearest the pin on 11 no-one, Nearest the pin in two on 17 was Connor.

In joint second place with 35 points but no cigar was Cheryl and Simon, well done while the days winner with 37 points and a new Smiling Jack’s handicap of 12 was Des, well done champ.

The winner of the famous Blue Johnny was Jim on his first outing with the society.

The raffle was won by Bob, a free round of golf with Smiling Jack’s courtesy of our Ger.

After a blistering morning in the open fields and with temperatures hitting around 40 degrees we now have to have a think about going out in August.

I would like to thank you all for supporting Smiling Jack’s Golf Society and I’ll let you know our next event when secured.

El Presidente