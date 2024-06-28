



This week the members of the La Marina Golf Society played at the picturesque golf course at La Finca for the Grill House Trophy. The players eagerly took to the impeccably maintained course and with the beautiful sunny weather, a good day to play golf lay ahead for the 28 members who took part.

Later in the evening the members and their guests met at the Grill House in La Marina for a celebratory dinner. A huge thank you to Rebecca and her staff for great food and a lovely evening was had by all.

Rebecca was also on hand to present the Grill House Trophy to the day’s winner, which was Mike Cunningham with a score of 39 pts, just slightly ahead of Graeme Buchanan in second place with 38 pts and Iain Lyall in third place with 36 pts.

The nearest the pin winners were as follows: Hole 3 Jonathan Ward, Hole 6 Mike Cunningham Hole 13 Sarah McCabe, and Hole 16 Iain Lyall. No one managed a 2 so the two’s pot will be rolled over to the next game. Well done to all of the day’s winners.

