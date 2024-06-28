



Pinatar Arena starts the summer by hosting twenty clubs, twelve of them British, who will be using the training facility for their pre-season.

The first to arrive will be St Mirren to prepare for the preliminary phase of the Conference League. They will be followed by Premier League outfit, Nottingham Forest, who were last at Pinatar Arena two years ago. There they will be joined by Championship clubs Sunderland and Millwall and Lincoln City and Stockport County from League One.

During July, Getafe CF, Elche CF, Real Zaragoza and Andorra, will be joining them along with FC Cartagena, Real Murcia and Eldense as they will play a number of friendly matches at the San Pedro del Pinatar facilities.

The U21 teams from Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Newcastle United, who will also travel with their youth team, will also be at the Arena during July, joined by the Primavera team of Como 1907 from Italy.

Other clubs scheduled to use Pinatar Arena for their pre season include Preston North End and Derby County.

The expectation that these clubs have generated among their fans has led to an estimated attendance of more than 10,000 people, most of them British, to the matches that will soon be announced.

In the coming days Pinatar Arena will continue to announce new teams that will visit San Pedro del Pinatar during the months of July and August.

SUMMER SEASON TICKET

As usual, the teams that come to Pinatar Arena are looking for, apart from the facilities, to play competitive matches as they prepare the start of their respective seasons, thus attracting the interest of football lovers, regardless of their favourite club. To this end, Pinatar Arena is once again offering fans a ‘summer season ticket’ for just 50 euros, that will enable them to access all the matches already planned as well as additional games that will be added progressively.

Entrance to individual matches is 5 euros.

Tickets and season tickets for all confirmed matches are now available at https://pinatararena.compralaentrada.com.

Provisional fixtures to date:

12 July at 11am Lincoln City v Preston NE

19 July at 11am Stockport County F.C. v Derby County FC

19 July at 7pm Nottingham Forest FC v Sunderland AFC

21 July at 7pm Sunderland AFC v CD Eldense

23 July at 7pm Nottingham Forest FC v Millwall FC

26 July at 11 am Millwall FC v Real Murcia CF SAD

27 July at 11am Nottingham Forest FC v Elche CF