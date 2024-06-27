



You wait for hours, then two come along together. After news earlier in the week that Uber has been granted a licence to operate in Alicante and Elche, including the airport, one of their rivals, Cabify, a Spanish mobility platform, has been awarded two contracts put out to tender by Aena to have exclusive collection points at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport.

The tender also includes the same provision at Valencia, where, combined, a total of around 26 million passengers are served annually, and growing, 15.7 million in the case of Alicante and around 10 million in Valencia in 2023.

“Both airports are consolidated as one of the main entry points for tourism in the Valencian Community, which makes them a fundamental enclave of the local economic and social fabric,” the company points out. Cabify will have an exclusive and signposted parking area in each terminal, with 4 spaces in Alicante and 5 in Valencia.

To improve the user experience, the mobility company launched ‘ Cabify Airport ‘, a category that makes the passenger pick-up process easier by reducing the meeting time between the user and the driver to a minimum, implementing messages and dynamics aimed at clearly explaining where they should go and the pick-up areas that exist in each case. This category is automatically activated within the application when a trip is requested with the airport as the origin or destination.

“We are very satisfied to have been awarded the tenders for two prominent airports in the Valencian Community, which receive thousands of tourists every day, both national and international, and are presented as a key point for the economic development of the entire region. Thanks to this collaboration with Aena, the user experience will be improved with a reduction in waiting times, greater agility in the service and the establishment of correct signage at the collection points. Our vocation to improve the city’s mobility undoubtedly involves this type of collaboration,” says Alberto González, head of mobility at Cabify.