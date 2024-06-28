



By Kevin Storey

Team Captain Kevin Storey with Vice Captain Steve Wailes holding the Harrier Division trophy which was won this season by The Country Bowls Bluebirds. The picture was taken at their Celebration Lunch in recognition of their performance in the south Alicante Harrier Division.

They topped the league with 83 points from 10 games. They were pushed all the way by Bonalba who finished on 79 points. Of the four entries in the South Alicante and VCL Competitions from Country Bowls they won 3 leagues and were runners up in the other.

In the South Alicante Hurricane Division the Red Kites scored 64 points to Secure 2nd place behind La Marina.

The VCL South Division C was won by Country Bowls Meerkats with 63 points ahead of Emerald Isles on 59 points. And in the VCL South Division B The Country Bowls Foxes prevailed with 69 points compared to San Miguel Sheriffs on 60. This was a great effort by all concerned.

If you wish to come along and try Lawn Bowls for the first time, give Country Bowls Jack Attack a try every Wednesday at 5.30pm through the summer.

Ring Club Captain Kevin Storey on +44 7976075905 for more details on club activity. The Club is situated in Camino 48, Puerto El Garruchal, Valle Del Sol, Murcia.