



LOFOTEN, NORWAY. Situated inside the Arctic Circle there is a ”Cool golf links with the hottest light show on earth.” Summer visitors come to stay in lodges and play 24 hr. golf in a spectacular setting on the Norwegian Sea, and from August to October they get the Northern Lights thrown in.

GOLFERS WHO COMPETE in the Macmillan Longest Day Challenge should tip their caps to H.Lumsden, of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, who set a formidable record for the most golf played in 24 hours on a light summer night in 1910. Starting at 2.20. a.m. he proceeded to play 12 rounds of golf, or 216 holes, a distance of around 40 miles, averaging 82.5 shots per round, and finishing at 9.00 p.m. I wonder if his wife greeted him with ”And what time do you call this, H.Lumsden?”

THE STAYSURE PGA Seniors Championship will be staged at Trump International Golf Links July 31st to August 4th. The par-72 championship course, opened in 2012, features 2 loops of nine holes nestled in amongst the Great Dunes with views of the Aberdeenshire coastline.

Host Colin Montgomerie says: “To be hosting the oldest Senior Championship in Europe is a distinct privilege. I will be doing my best to be a good host, while also focussing on competing against a very strong field.” Phil Harrison, CEO of the Legends Tour, said: “Colin Montgomerie is a name synonymous with European golf and it’s success. We are delighted to have Colin on board and can think of no better host for this fantastic tournament.” Unfortunately, Monty is also famous for being one of the world’s grumpiest golfers. A man who could be put off his stroke by the sound of butterfly wings, his temper tantrums were legendary. He argued with fans, he argued with cameramen, he even argued with his long-suffering caddie Alastair McLean. Let’s hope he’s mellowed with age, and there aren’t too many butterflies on the Trump course.

IT’S ALL HAPPENING north of the border this month. The Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club Nth. Berwick, July 11-14th, will be followed by The Open at Royal Troon from July 18th to 21st, then the Senior Open at Carnoustie Golf Links, July 25-28th followed by Monty’s lot at Trump International on the 31st. Hardly gives the players time for a wee dram between Championships. Hope the weather is kind, especially for the seniors, or hot toddys and Vick vapour rub will be the order of the day.

To counter complaints of favouritism towards the land of heather and porridge, Sir Nick Faldo will be hosting the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, from 29th August to 1st September.

The Saturday will be “Retro day” with the fans encouraged to wear their traditional golf outfits, a chance for Sir Nick to dig out one of his diamond jumpers.



HYBRID CLUBS make scoring easier and, as a result, provide more enjoyment, especially if you’re a senior player. The Cobra Darkspeed hybrid impressed testers this spring, with it’s suspended PWR-BRIDGE design helping deliver long, straight shots, and an AI-designed H.O.T. Face which provides consistently fast ball speeds. The 12g weight positioned low in the sole helps to promote a high, towering ball flight. In addition, the combination of black and grey tones and matte dark grey crown make this one of the best looking hybrids. Impressed? A snip at around £229..

WINNERS OF THE OPEN receive a replica Claret Jug while the original resides at St. Andrews. Tom Watson, however, was given the original Claret Jug in error after his 1982 Open victory and accidentally knocked it off a table at home while practising his swing. He put it in the vice in his workroom and removed the dent. Luckily Henrik Stenson didn’t drop the (replica) Claret jug after his win in 2016, as he went waterskiing with the trophy afterwards. Let’s hope the next Open winner doesn’t do free cliff climbing in his spare time.



Until next time: Happy Golfing.

