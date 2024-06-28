



The Night of San Juan in Mojácar has already become an established celebration in the municipality, last weekend bringing together hundreds of people on the Playa del Descargador beach from the afternoon onwards.

The activities started early with a series of entertainment for the youngest, including face painting, a water park, balloon modelling and a children’s bonfire, which captured the attention and smiles of the children. The beach was filled with families enjoying the festive and safe atmosphere thanks to all the members of Civil Protection and Local Police who ensured a night without incidents.

The Juaraginos charanga band was responsible for livening up the night with their cheerful music, creating a vibrant and fun atmosphere. In addition, the Tuareg “kábila” ran a bar where those who had come along could get refreshments while enjoying live music from the group ‘Por un Puñado de Tercios’. As is part of the tradition, Mojácar Council offered a free sardine feast for everyone there, a much-appreciated gesture that added flavour to the celebration.

One of the most eagerly awaited moments came with the lighting of the municipal San Juan bonfire under a sky lit up by a spectacular fireworks display. And to end the night, the attendees enjoyed a session by DJ SEE, who provided the grand finale with his music, keeping the energy and fun going until the early hours of the morning.