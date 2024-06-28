



The company owes the Treasury almost 218 million euros. In the last year it has reduced its debt by 212,000 euros. Real Murcia remains on the list of major debtors, with 6.2 million euros pending payment that Felipe Moreno plans to pay in July.

The Murcian company Polaris World remains on the list of major Spanish debtors, published on Friday by the Ministry of Finance. The ten subsidiaries of the company founded in 2001 in Torre Pacheco by businessmen Facundo Armero and Pedro Meroño owe 217.8 million euros to the Treasury, slightly less than the 218 million they owed in June 2023.

In the last year, they have reduced their debt by 212,000 euros. These decreases are noticeable in the accounts of Polaris Development, Polaris Garden and Polaris Desarrollo. In others such as Polaris World Real Estate, Polaris World Servicios Turísticos and Polaris World Sport Center, the debt has risen slightly.

There was a rather smaller increase in Polaris Renovables and Polaris International School. However, the pachequera company has been reducing its debt with the Treasury in recent years. In fact, in June 2022, it amounted to 304 million.

The company Desarrollos Nueva Condomina is also on the list of defaulters, with 18 million pending payment. In this case, it has gone from owing 18,139,935 euros in June 2023 to owing 18,139,934 a year later. A decrease of one euro.

The football club, Real Murcia, another company on the list, owes €6.2 million although it has plans to pay it in July.