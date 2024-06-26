



The Orihuela Tourism Department has prepared an entertaining and varied programme for the months of July and August, which includes tourist routes and sporting activities to be carried held in Orihuela Costa.

The Councillor for Tourism, Gonzalo Montoya, said: “We have prepared a series of activities for this summer on the Orihuela Costa for residents who enjoy their holidays in the area, as well as for those who visit us from other places”.

The calendar includes sightseeing activities around the focal points of Orihuela Costa as well as classes in various sporting disciplines which will take place on the Esplanada de Playa Flamenca.

During the summer months, a tourist programme has been planned which will allow participants to explore the natural wealth of Orihuela Costa.

In July, the routes include:

4th at 20:30 h: Night Route “El Río Nacimiento and the Mystery of the Nightingale”.

18th at 19:30 h: Pink Sunsets Route: “The Route of the Flamingos along the Orihuela Coast”.

21st at 20:00 h: Route “Las Dunas de Orihuela, last bastion of the Protected Flora of Orihuela”.

The councillor made special mention of the Pink Sunsets Route, highlighting that “this experience will allow visitors to witness the impressive parade of hundreds of flamingos at sunset. This natural spectacle is complemented by the sighting of marine species of great importance, such as the Mediterranean Cory’s shearwater, the Balearic shearwater and the shag”. The route, which starts from the Cala Capitán car park, is designed to offer panoramic views in a setting full of life and colour.

In August, the programme continues with more routes:

1st at 21:00 h: Night Route “Moths and Flora in the Moonlight at Punta de la Glea”.

16th at 19:30: Route “Albufera Salvaje de la Glea, an Oasis of Biodiversity”. Day 22 at 19:00h: Route “Explore Cabo Roig: between fossil beaches and unique flora in the Mediterranean”.

In addition, on 27 July at 21:30 h, a Candlelight Concert will be held on the esplanade of Playa Flamenca, providing an opportunity to enjoy music in an enchanting atmosphere by the sea.

In addition to the tourist routes, a series of sporting activities have also been programmed on the esplanade of Playa Flamenca.

These activities include yoga, bachata, xtromba and zumba classes, which will take place on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, in the mornings and afternoons. “These classes are open to all and do not require booking, offering the opportunity to enjoy a healthy and fun activity in the open air,” said Montoya who reiterated the commitment of the Orihuela Tourism Department to offer a varied and attractive programme for the summer, with the aim of making “Orihuela Costa a destination where people want to stay and enjoy the summer”

For more information about the programme, got to the website www.orihuelaturistica.es or contact via WhatsApp at 673836385