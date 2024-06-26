



This summer, the libraries of Santa Pola and Gran Alacant will be filled with colour and creativity with Drawing and Painting Workshops for children and adults. Hosted by local libraries, these courses will offer a perfect opportunity to develop artistic skills in a fun and educational environment.

For the little ones, children’s courses have been designed at a price of 25 euro. In Santa Pola, the workshop will focus on the Japanese comic book art of Manga and will be taught on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In Gran Alacant, children will be able to enjoy the Kamishibai, storytelling through street theatre, workshop on Mondays and Wednesdays at the same time.

Adults also have the opportunity to participate in workshops for only 30 euro. In Santa Pola, the outdoor landscape course will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. While in Gran Alacant, the sea and mountain landscape workshop will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

These workshops are designed to provide an enriching learning experience, combining theory and practice.