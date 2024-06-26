



The Orihuela Youth Department has prepared two events so that both youths and children in the municipality can celebrate the arrival of summer with a variety of activities. The events will take place on the coast and in the city on the Playa Flamenca Promenade and at the Glorieta Gabriel Miró

The first of these events will take place on Sunday 30th June at 19:00 h at the Glorieta Gabriel Miró. It will be a full day with various activities including pedal karts, a just dance area, temporary tattoos, fluorescent make-up, planetarium games, a foam cannon and the recording of 360 degree videos.

The celebration will continue on Sunday 7th July in Orihuela Costa on the Esplanada de Playa Flamenca from 19:00 h with similar workshops, including face painting and a biscuit workshop. There will also be children’s games, a popcorn machine and a dance family activity. The day will culminate with the performance of Filiu & Cia, offering a musical show that will put the finishing touch to this summer welcome.

Both events are designed for all the young people and children of the municipality of Orihuela, offering entertainment and fun for the start of summer.