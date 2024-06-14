



With the heat fast approaching, it brings with it the opening of municipal swimming pools in Pilar de la Horadada, with residents able to enjoy the “30 de Julio” and “Río Seco” pools for recreational bathing from 1 July.

In the case of the “3rd of July” pool, on Calle Vicente Blasco Ibáñez, it will open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The price will be 4 euros from 13 years old, 3 euros for children from 3 to 12 years old and free entry for children under 3. A discount may be made for large families or those with disabilities.

In the case of the “Río Seco” pool, it will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m every Wednesday to Monday, closing on Tuesdays.

This pool is located on Calle Tejo, Pinar de Campoverde and the ticket prices will be the same as those above.

The pools will remain open until Saturday, August 31.