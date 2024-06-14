



The presence of the Fire Department during the summer “is an essential and very necessary service” for the people and surrounds of Pilar de la Horadada

Provided by the Provincial Council of Alicante through the Firefighters Consortium, it will be provided for 12 hours a day, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. , made up of a corporal and three firefighters with a BUP vehicle or pumper.

The Council will also provide a self-propelled pump vehicle with a capacity of 3,000 Liters, assigned to Civil Protection, and the facilities of the Security Centre to house the firefighters and the vehicle.

Marina Sáez, Councilor for Citizen Security, explained that “Pilar de la Horadada is the municipality with the largest forested area between Pinar de Campoverde, Pinar de la Perdiz and Sierra Escalona ” and that the remoteness of the means of extinction ” would make it impossible to deal with a fire with the necessary speed and agility, causing a serious risk both for the population and the environment”, so the presence of the Fire Department during the summer “represents an essential and very necessary service.”