



The members of the La Marina Golf Society gathered at the splendid golf course at Lo Romero this week for their usual Stapleford competition. While the players eagerly took to the impeccably maintained course, the weather overhead was very dark and cloudy, and they wondered if they would get a full game in. However, within an hour the usual blue sky appeared, and the sunny Spanish weather resumed.

The members gathered at the clubhouse, after the game, sharing refreshments and celebrating the day’s achievements. Lesley Cullen won the day with a score of 38pts, just slightly ahead on countback with Gordon Thursfield taking second place and Sarah McCabe in third place with a score of 37 points.

The nearest the pin winners were as follows: Hole 5 Graeme Buchanan, Hole 7 & 15 Garry Garbett and Hole 12 Sarah McCabe. No one managed a 2 so the two’s pot will be rolled over to the next game. Well done to all of the day’s winners.