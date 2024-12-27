



163 Matches 86 National Teams 57 Professional Clubs 36 Different Countries Over 40,000 Overnight Stays



Pinatar Arena ends 2024 with its best figures ever, hosting 143 team training camps from 36 countries, resulting in over 40,000 overnight stays on the Costa Cálida.

For the second year in a row, the number of national teams (86) surpassed that of professional clubs (57), highlighting the arena’s growing international significance. This recognition has led Pinatar Arena to be selected as one of the official training centres for the 2030 World Cup.

The year kicked off strongly with the winter season bringing in teams like Bundesliga’s 1. Heideheim, Switzerland’s St. Gallen, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, Netherlands’ Sparta Rotterdam, Sweden’s Kalmar, Scotland’s St. Mirren, and Denmark’s Randers. Newcomers included Bayern Munich’s women’s team and Ukrainian clubs Kryvbas, Metallist 1925, Polissya, and Breidablik.

Summer Preseasons: The summer brought historic English clubs like Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, and Millwall, along with Spanish teams Real Oviedo, Real Zaragoza, Getafe, and Elche. Local clubs like FC Cartagena and Real Murcia also made regular appearances.

Federations’ Preferred Choice: Federations also played a major role, organising tournaments like the Pinatar Cup and MIMA Cup for both men’s and women’s teams across various age groups.

Countries like Germany, Scotland, Philippines, Portugal, Denmark, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Netherlands, and England sent a total of 86 national teams. Hong Kong and Turkmenistan made their debut appearances, while the English FA and Dutch KNVB frequently chose Pinatar Arena for their commitments.

163 Matches in a Single Year: The 143 teams played 163 matches, mostly on the main field, attracting numerous fans and scouts.

Not all were friendlies, as in November, Pinatar Arena hosted the Round 1 Women’s U-19 qualifiers for the next Euro Cup.

Upcoming schedules and new club additions for the winter season will be announced soon, continuing to make Pinatar Arena a key venue for teams and matches.