



Pilar de la Horadada has approved a budget of €41,755,105.44 for 2025, marking a €4 million increase from 2024. The current debt from four active loans stands at €6.6 million, with a treasury surplus of €4 million allocated for debt repayment and exceptional expenses.

Contractual Costs: Due to the rise in the minimum wage, contract costs have increased. For example, beach lifeguard services have risen by over €350,000, pushing the next contract to over €1 million annually. Similarly, the municipal ambulance now costs €565,000 per year.

Current Expenditure: The aim is to maintain current services, with a slight increase in funding for youth activities and student aid. The summer school continues, and new programs for Easter and Christmas aim to help families balance work and family life. Budget increases in sports, culture, tourism, and festivals aim to boost the local economy and enhance the town’s external appeal.

Personnel: Personnel costs increased by €797,430.17 due to a national 3% salary increase (€467,710), a productivity bonus (€100,000), and additional funds for public services and local police (€176,000). A new engineering position was also created.

Transfers and Contingency Fund: Subsidies to local associations are maintained and increased. Two new subsidies were added for associations supporting people with functional differences: Pilartea and Fundación Rafa Puede. The waste management plan’s contribution increased by €600,000. A contingency fund of €769,055.86 is earmarked for debt repayment, dependent on the approval of the State General Budgets.

Investments: Investments from 2024 are carried over, including the launch of CAMME, completion of the “La Paloma” parking lot, and various urban projects. For 2025, €1.2 million is allocated for infrastructure maintenance in areas developed over 20 years ago. Additional investments include €340,000 for vehicle fleet renewal, €500,000 for sports facilities, €200,000 for IT applications, and €200,000 for land acquisitions for an Ecopark and green spaces. The investment plan also includes €100,000 for the local police and may involve long-term debt if central government spending rules remain unchanged.

Beach Maintenance: Maintaining beaches costs €2 million annually. The Ministry of Ecological Transition has yet to carry out planned beach regeneration works. The city has awarded new cleaning and maintenance contracts to enhance beach sustainability. The investment has helped achieve six Blue Flags for environmental quality and eleven Q for Tourist Quality distinctions.

Revenue: Revenue has increased due to a rise in the waste tax, adapting to Law 7/2022 for circular economy waste management. SUMA Gestión Tributaria is handling the tax collection, and the ordinance has been updated, leading to higher rates and municipal zoning adjustments. These changes aim to comply with national law but may significantly impact residents’ expenses.