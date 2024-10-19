Panto is back in San Fulgencio – ‘Oh yes it is’.





The Rojales Pantomime Group have been busy rehearsing for their Christmas Pantomime ‘Dick Whittington’ that will be performed on the evenings of the 5th and 6th December and on the afternoon of the 7th December at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio.

The show is a traditional panto script with comedy, song, dance, slapstick and plenty of audience participation, Oh yes it does! The usual characters will take part including the Principle Boy, Dick Whittington and his love interest, Miss Alice and of course, no pantomime would be complete without the Villain of the piece.

King Rat is enthusiastically played by Andy Kirkwood who is suitably evil, sly and cunning. He is ably assisted by his “Rat Pack” (Pictured L to R Alison Clough; Janet Doel-Williamson; Wendy Squires and Jane Pritchard).

Andy is a newcomer to the Pantomime Group although not new to Amateur Dramatics! He has played a whole range of characters in past productions for Studio 32 Musical Theatre Company and his portrayal of the “bad guy” in Dick Whittington will have you hissing and booing aloud!

This show is suitable for all ages and tickets are only 10 euros for adults and 5 euros for children, so there’s no excuse not to treat yourself to an evening of fun and Christmas spirit. The proceeds from ticket sales are donated to local charities.

From our last show, we were able to donate 4000 euros to our chosen charities including the Torrevieja Alzheimer´s Association, Rojales Caritas, Help Vega Baja and San Fulgencio Caritas.

Tickets are now on sale at the following outlets: The Post Box, Doña Pepa; The Card Place, Benimar; The Post Room, Benijófar; Cards and More, La Marina; Carpet Heaven, Los Montesinos; Treasure Chest, Quesada, The Card Place; Punta Prima and The Post Shop, Villamartin. Alternatively email rojalestickets4panto@gmail.com