The Orihuela Chamber gastronomy in La Zenia





The Orihuela Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a new edition of its Gastronomic Day, with the support of Turismo Comunitat Valenciana and the gastronomic brand L’Exquisit Mediterrani.

The event will take place next Monday, 21 October, starting at 12:30 pm at the restaurant ‘La Mirada’ in La Zenia, in Orihuela Costa, with the participation of renowned experts and chefs of Orihuela cuisine, who will combine the most traditional gastronomy with the latest avant-garde developments in the sector through the preparation of tapas and tastings.

The event is aimed at professionals in the hospitality and restaurant sector in Orihuela, and as the president of the Chamber, Mario Martínez, has said, “it will focus on promoting Orihuela gastronomy, its richness and versatility, to highlight its quality and learn about the various aspects which it can be used as a lever and tourist tool for the municipality.”

The well-known chef, sommelier and food critic, Toni Pérez, will be the moderator, “in a day in which we will have renowned chefs and expert cooks from establishments in Orihuela and Orihuela Costa,” said Mario Martínez.

Francisco Javier Sala, from Restaurante Casa Pepe, will prepare a dish of garlic prawns, and Miguel Ángel Montesinos, from the Restaurant ‘La Galería de La Mirada’, will make a grilled parpatana empanadilla with hoisin mayonnaise.

Juan Antonio, chef from Restaurante Cosa Fina, will prepare an artichoke with pig’s trotters, while Agustín Martínez, chef from Agus Gastro Bar, will delight attendees with a three-handful rice.

For those with a ‘sweet tooth’ Rubén Vicente Aniorte, from the bakery Obrador Delicias, will prepare a mona and other surprises. This dessert was the winner of the second Alicante Gastronómica Monas y Toñas Competition.

The event will also feature the special guest participation of the outstanding chef María José San Román, chosen by the Royal Family to prepare the lunch to commemorate the tenth anniversary of Felipe VI as head of state last June.

Manager of four restaurants in the province of Alicante, San Román is also an ambassador of the Mediterranean diet and throughout her career has been awarded two Soles Repsol, a Michelin star, a Sol Sostenible and a Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts.

The Secretary of Tourism of the Generalitat Valenciana, José Manuel Camarero Benítez, will also attend.

Interested parties may register via the online form available on the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce website www.camaraorihuela.es to confirm attendance.