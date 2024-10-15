Celts GS Presidents Trophy





It was a pleasure to behold, the largest field ever for a Presidents’ tournament 96 in total. We have come a long way since our first competition in 2011. Let me start off by thanking our Captain Dave who has been a cut above the rest, literally and for his support throughout the year. We had a great night’s entertainment, thanks to our lovely Jackie Whyte. The dinner we were treated too was as always fantastic at Meson del Prado in San Miguel de Salinas.

To you our members, I would like to thank you for all your well wishes and messages of support especially during the past couple of months. I really appreciate each comment of support.

To Bruno, Miguel the head greenkeeper and his team, Jean, Jose, Oscar, Michael, Gloria, Vanessa and Yolanda, thank you all for the fabulous presentation of the course and clubhouse. The course is in excellent conditions and the greens can only be described as exceptional.

The success of The Celts Club de Golf has been hard earned and for that I would like to thank our Junta directiva. Camillus presides over the competitions committee of Terry, Alan and Philip. Many thanks for all your support and fine efforts as a team. To Denis our treasurer, our modern-day club manager, again we are indebted to you for your input and dedication. Finally, to our secretary Susy, most of you only see her here, or at the General meeting. We owe a debt of gratitude to her for all her liaisons with the federation and for translating all our documents.

The results on the day were as follows; visitor Tom McCormack 34, NTPs, we had 6 dedicated holes unfortunately a few players put their name on the card who were not attending. Please read the instructions posted for all tournaments. Congratulations to Alisdair McLean, Mary Molloy and Billy Thomson.

Special Cat. Winner Terry Lewis 28. Cat 4, Peter Wyatt 36, Ida Jensen 35 and Sally Hopkins 35. Cat 3, Chris Daw 34, Billy Thomson 34 and Colin Fleming 31. Cat 2, Alan Campbell 37, Tommy Warren 36 and Bev Buckley 31. Cat 1, Pauvla Serakova 36, John O’Brien 35 and Stuart Bulling 33. Gross went to Paul Rainey 29. Second overall with 40 points Anselm Molloy and the winner of the President’s prize for 2024 was Steve Hopkins 41.

Many thanks to all those who participated in the tournament and who later attended the party in San Miguel, a fine turnout.