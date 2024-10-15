Green light for construction of lifeguard towers on Torrevieja beaches





The beaches of Torrevieja are to have new lifeguard huts and surveillance towers. Last Friday, in an extraordinary session, the Local Government Board awarded the supply contract to the company Conscytec, belonging to the Eiffage group.

According to the document published Monday on the State Contracting Platform, the successful bidder submitted a bid valued at 1,021,966 euros, which represents a 12.09% reduction on the base tender budget. It also committed to increasing the contract guarantee period by 49 months.

Last April, four companies joined the competition and Conscytec was awarded 100 points, above Cabisuar Alicante and Microarquitectura, which obtained 97 and 96 points respectively. The company Alquileres Barceló Sáez was excluded, for not correcting the required documentation.

This time it seems that the Council, provided there is no appeal, will be able to resolve a tender that had been stuck. Without going any further, this is the second attempt by the Council to renew this facility after the first tender that was undertaken was abandoned.

The current facilities are more than seventeen years old, so they are suffering from a noticeable deterioration due to the corrosive effect of humidity and salinity. The new facilities are not expected to be ready until the next low season, that is, around Easter 2025.

The specifications include the installation of eight lifeguard stations, seven of which will be fixed and one removable.

The main beaches are also expected to be equipped with eight fixed public toilets integrated into the huts. The watchtowers will all be removable.

The new watchtowers have a more complex configuration than the raised wooden chairs that are currently there. They are platforms that are accessed via a ramp and are topped with a hut for one or two lifeguards.

Two of them will end up on La Mata beach and the third will go to Los Locos beach. Of the lifeguard huts with integrated toilets, there will be at least one on each of the beaches, with La Mata having the most (three).