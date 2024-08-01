



Yes, it’s started, already the cast have their scripts, dancers are dancing, soloists are singing, tap dancers are clacking away, short of a bit of snow this production is under way. Big Broadway hit shows all there memorable musical hit stoppers, the Christmas ones are truly amazing and etch themselves into our minds for the fantasy of this special time.

Our rehearsals are under way and these songs from the classic musicals have started to up lift our own hearts. It is a joy to be involved. Now we hope you will join us in the theatre at the end of November to be part of this show. Every age group will want to sing along with us, as the Muppets, Elf, Scrooge, Mr Fezziwig and many more characters take to the stage.

Tickets will go on sale mid September for this spectacular and unique experience. You can follow us on www.studiothirtytwo.org.