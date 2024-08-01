



The renovation work to the pedestrian path along the La Mata seafront is taking shape and during August some sections will gradually be opened to the public, with the first stretch between las avenidas de los Europeos y Holandeses, 450 of the 1,300 metres planned, opening next week

The total cost of the work was estimated at almost 4 million euros, but it is now expected to be modified upwards due to overruns.

The works will see the renovation of the 1,317 linear metre section that runs between the salt channel to the north of La Mata, passing through la plaza de Encarnación Puchol y la avenida de los Europeos to el Molino del Agua.

The path originally laid 25 years ago, now provides three meters of diaphanous walkway between the front-line homes and the beach manufactured with 70% recycled pine wood products and 30% high density polyethylene – and modular supports that raise the platform to avoid its deterioration.

In addition, it will have new LED lighting points. A simple and clean image solution to illuminate the seaside promenade after more than a decade of neighbourhood demands.